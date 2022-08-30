To the editor: My old friend Glen Guachione used to tell me that “Politics doesn’t build character, it reveals character.”
The current race for Berkshire County sheriff proves Glen is right. We don’t need personal attacks in our campaigns or attempts to sow division. We do need to assess the character of our candidates, however, no matter the office, because holding office is entirely about character.
Since he was first elected 12 years ago, Tommy Bowler has shown he has the intellect, experience, demeanor and character to be a great county sheriff.
Let’s reelect our Sheriff Tom Bowler.
Lee Harrison, Williamstown