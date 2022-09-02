To the editor: As a police officer, I have had the privilege of working alongside Sheriff Thomas Bowler.
Getting to know him both personally and professionally over the past 22 years has had a strong influence on why I have been driven to express my feelings about the person he is. My first contact with Sheriff Bowler was when I was lieutenant for the Adams Police Department in 2000 when he was a detective in the Pittsfield Police Department. Both of our agencies were part of the Berkshire County Drug Task Force. When I became the Adams police chief in 2003, the task force kept me informed of narcotics investigations occurring in Adams and surrounding communities. Some of these investigations involved expertise from multiple agencies, and Detective Bowler was often the person of contact.
In 2010, Detective Bowler ran for and was elected Berkshire sheriff. In spring 2011, a multitude of residents from Northern Berkshire County, Hampshire and Franklin counties, and bordering towns in Vermont were victims of burglaries that involved the theft of household items worth thousands and thousands of dollars. In August 2011, investigators involved in this multijurisdictional investigation, in collaboration with Sheriff Bowler and his staff, arrested and convicted the suspect from Adams utilizing forensic evidence collected by Sheriff Bowler’s office. Most of the stolen property was recovered and returned, and the suspect served a lengthy incarceration. I am certain that this was only one of many criminal investigations involving a joint effort between Sheriff Bowler’s office and other agencies over the years.
Sheriff Bowler’s experience in the fields of criminal justice, law enforcement and corrections are second to none. When I became police chief, the task force would always keep our department informed of investigations and what was happening in our communities from a broader Berkshire County lens. Sheriff Bowler was often the point person in explaining investigations, how they were moving forward and how our community could become proactive in dealing with these issues.
This is only one of many reasons to vote for Sheriff Tom Bowler on Sept. 6.
Don Poirot, Cheshire
The writer is a retired police chief with the Adams Police Department.