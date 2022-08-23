To the editor: I had the privilege to work for Tom Bowler.
The pride and dedication that he carries himself with not only for his career but for his family and community is what most men can only dream of becoming. He has set the bar high. His character says it all.
He called me personally to wish me condolences on the loss of my grandfather, and even attended the funeral service, none of which he had to do. He chose to. Throughout this campaign, he has kept his composure, and that speaks volumes. To relocate women at Berkshire County, we wouldn't be doing them any justice. We simply do not have the resources that they deserve and need.
Addiction is a prevalent epidemic that our entire country is suffering through, let alone our community. If we can give women all of the resources, education and tools necessary at a different location, so they can better themselves and recover, why wouldn’t we? To provide the best quality care and treatment to women should be the main priority. Not just the convenience of them sleeping here.
This campaign has been brutal.
Sheriff Bowler has worked extremely hard to get to where he is today. Nothing was ever handed to him, and he expects the same from his family, friends and employees. Core values and morals that we can all agree on. That is why his integrity and experience will win this campaign.
Laken Rand, Pittsfield