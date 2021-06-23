To the editor: In daily conversation, I often applaud The Eagle on its continuing evolution.
In an extraordinarily difficult time for local newspapers, and just when they are needed the most, you are doing right by your readers and your community.
Today, I write to comment specifically on Carole Owens' delightful column ("Carole Owens: Stockbridge's place in women's electoral history," Eagle, June 23). More than a historian, although thoroughly that, she is a gifted storyteller who recounts the happenings of the past and leaves us all with something to think on. Thanks to you, and her, for this consistently lovely column.
Madeline Kelly, Pittsfield