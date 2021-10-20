To the editor: The Pittsfield School Committee's vote to eliminate the Taconic Braves name and logo was not done in the right place, time and under the unfortunate pandemic/ZOOM circumstances.
I believe Braves alumni and Pittsfield residents were unaware of this. Who were these men: Herberg, Plunkett, Briggs, Tucker, Redfield? Naming any school after anyone is dumb. Who knows why Pittsfield schools were named after these gentlemen?
Taconic (Taghkanic) is the name of a Native American tribe and brave (adjective and verb, not a noun) was a term they used to describe their protectors. Is Taconic going to lose its "T" now because of this? The name Massachusetts is named after a Native American tribe called "the Massachusetts," which lived in the region around Boston. Is our state name now on the chopping block? Are we going to be without a state name?
Corn, rubber, kayaks, snow goggles, hammocks, mouthwash and more were Native American discoveries and inventions. Do we have to forfeit these things, too?
Never have I heard nor seen any Taconic Braves show a critical or disrespectful attitude toward our name. Leave us alone. This is who we are. Whose house? Braves house.
This name was chosen by students, shortly after the home of the Braves was built. We are the proud Taconic Braves.
Donna Winslow, Pittsfield