To the editor: Congratulations to the students of the Pittsfield High School Orchestra Concert Program and their magnificent director Alla Zernitskaya, who has inspired magic.
Your concert successfully represented your dedication, spirit and commitment in the most eloquent way. What a blessing to have been in the most appreciative audience.
To soloists Joseph Weinberg (off to Julliard), Leila Paredes and Geivens Dextra, and Davis Albayeros, a freshman who wrote the most exquisitely moving composition — bravo.
Myla Jill Blum, Pittsfield