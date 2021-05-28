To the editor: Yours was a great editorial marking the return of baseball in Pittsfield ("Our Opinion: Suns' home opener marks radiant return for Berkshires baseball," May 27).
I think everybody agrees. But a sad fact of life is that The Eagle (like other papers such as the Times) has stopped printing box scores. No more hits, runs, RBIs, etc. of Red Sox, Yankees, Mets and Suns. How will we know if Jake Blinstrub lives up to his name, worthy of Ring Lardner, if we can't follow him in the box scores?
Though of course I buy The Eagle to read about plagues and Afghanistan and volcanoes in Iceland, I also need to know how my heroes, like Jake Blinstrub, have performed.
Dear editor, bring back the box scores.
Andy Davis, Stephentown, N.Y.