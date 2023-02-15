Letter: Bring on the northern tier

To the editor: It’s exciting to see progress being made on the North Adams-Boston passenger train proposal (Eagle, Jan. 13), and I applaud Rep. John Barrett III for championing it.
This route has succeeded before. When I was a child in Williamstown in the 1950s, my family would take the train to visit relatives in Boston or explore our state's capital. A special treat was to board the train early on a summer morning, cross our beautiful state in comfort, switch to a bus in Boston and arrive at the beach by midday. After spending the day there we’d snooze our way home toward the sunset, sandy and sunburned and sleepy.
We could do that again, and it’s all the more urgent now as it’s imperative to develop greener modes of travel.
Another plus: A passenger train across the northern tier of Massachusetts can knit us together. Currently Boston seems convinced that our state ends at the Connecticut River. Indeed, the Hoosac Range (aka the Berkshire Barrier) is a significant wall along the eastern edge of our region.
Albany’s more convenient, so northern Berkshirites look westward for jobs, medical care, TV and radio, entertainment, and transportation hubs. Many know the voice of New York’s governor better than the voice of our own. Many follow New York teams and issues and know the Big Apple better than our own Boston. It is that much easier.
We can turn it around. The historic Hoosac Tunnel breaches that Berkshire Barrier and teaches important history to boot. How convenient and pleasant it will be to travel through that tunnel for Boston’s world-class medical care, culture, sports, jobs, airport and, yes, beaches, without facing tolls, traffic jams, parking, construction delays and rush hour.
And the northern train (perhaps named The Hoosac?) can bring visitors back here for skiing and hiking, theater, museums, college events, Fresh Grass, the Fall Foliage Festival and so much more. New York visitors shouldn’t have all the fun.
Some have said we must not restore the northern tier (even though it’s ready to begin) and focus instead on the Pittsfield project (even though it won’t be ready for years). That’s as unfair as telling one sibling they can’t have an opportunity that’s available now so another sibling can have a more expensive opportunity in three years. Not smart, not economical, not fair.
Let’s knit our state together, travel green and restore the northern route.
Deborah Burns, Williamstown