Letter: Bring the carousel to the diamond

To the editor: The city of Pittsfield is about to renovate or repair the Wahconah Park grandstands. ("Rep. Richard Neal secured federal funds for three Berkshire projects, including $3 million for Wahconah Park's grandstand," Eagle, Dec. 26, 2022.)
Money well spent. I am advocating that we make one addition to the baseball park that will make it a most unique experience. The city should buy the Berkshire Carousel that is just sitting there on Center Street waiting for something to happen to it and move it over to Wahconah Park and place it next to the new grandstands.
My business plan would be to have the ballpark add one more employee to run the carousel during home games. Then, to give the team owners incentive to want to run the carousel, we let them keep the money they collect for the rides. Asking them to run the carousel during their home games will boost their attendance and gross income while helping to bring families to their games as well as to our downtown.
The rest of the year, the city can use it for any number of promotions. I am sure that many creative ideas would come from this.
There is a lot more to consider to do this, but this is the short version. My last thought is that the carousel was a great idea that was built in the wrong place and could never survive as a stand.
Phil Massery, Pittsfield