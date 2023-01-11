Letter: Bring voting transparency to Beacon Hill

To the editor: American democracy was born in Massachusetts.
Is it working? Can you see all of your legislators' votes? Contact your representatives today to let them know that transparency is a priority for you.
If you agree that all votes taken by our legislators should be transparent and you're interested in learning more on what can be done, feel free to attend a Zoom meeting with Act on Mass transparency campaign. For more information, visit Act on Mass' website or Facebook page.
Also, please contact friends and neighbors and get them involved. Let’s start rebuilding democracy on Beacon Hill.
Al Blake, Becket