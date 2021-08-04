To the editor: On July 28, The Eagle published Paul Krugman’s New York Times column on traditional family values that he implied were “Victorian.”
Among other things, he referred to a TV sitcom in which a single woman “chose” to have a baby out of wedlock without regard for the consequences of bringing a child into the world without a live-in father. Krugman went on to explain that France has one of the highest fertility rates in the advanced world due to financial aid offered by the government “but that a majority of those births are to unmarried mothers.” This is no surprise because money talks and it is obvious that government money is encouraging single women to have children out of wedlock without regard for the negative effect that growing up in a single-parent family has on children. A great deal of research on this effect has found that children growing up in single-parent families tend to have more problems with reading, childhood disabilities, social competence, educational aspiration and general academic success.
In addition to trying to normalize the idea of having children out of wedlock, Krugman says that the crime and chaos that was predicted by conservatives if traditional family structures broke down never happened. This leads me to wonder how long Krugman has had his head in the sand, because a huge spike in gun violence is being reported in America’s newspapers and TV news channels every day and every night right now.
Krugman goes on to say that “of the 10 states that most strongly display … religiosity, seven have above average deaths of despair; that is, from drugs, alcohol and suicide. That’s almost surely a story of correlation, not causation ….” This is a meaningless statement. Correlation is a statistical relationship between two variables and the only way to know how much correlation there is between two variables is to first collect data, which Krugman has not done nor cited any research.
Even more amazing is that Krugman concedes that correlation does not imply causation. For that reason, Krugman could not claim a causal relationship between religiosity and suicide even if a high correlation were found between them. It therefore makes no sense to even mention religiosity and suicide in the same sentence.
Allan Gehring, Lenox