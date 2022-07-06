To the editor: Pittsfield seeks to be a multi-modal city, which is a goal that residents can appreciate.
However, there will be challenges on the way to achieving this goal, one of which I personally experienced two weeks ago. I recently upgraded to an electric bike, as my desire to purchase a car shrinks smaller and smaller with the rising cost of gasoline and supply chain issues that continue to plague the automotive industry. I have found this form of transportation, an e-bike, to be superbly effective and astoundingly fun. Likewise, e-bikes offer older individuals an easier way to get around without a car that does not wear them out physically as a standard pedal bike would.
Unfortunately, it is unsafe to ride a bike of any kind along the highways, and motorized bikes cannot be ridden on the Ashuwillticook Trail. So, the most practical option for traveling longer distances around Berkshire County is to load one's bike onto a BRTA bus. However, I learned from a representative of BRTA that their bike racks are unable to support the heft of e-bikes. I feel that this could become an issue in the future when e-bikes become more prevalent, a future that is not too far off when one takes stock of their current pervasiveness. Public transportation is an indispensable service, and any improvement to the capacity of the service will prove to greatly enhance the quality of life of the communities that depend on it.
For that reason, I intend to contact the BRTA with a request to consider upgrading the bike racks on their buses to accommodate the weight of e-bikes. I would like to encourage my fellow citizens of Berkshire County to do so as well. Not everyone will be riding e-bikes, but such an upgrade would create a safer environment for cyclists and motorists alike, while also serving the needs of our county to the greatest extent.
Eric DuPont, Pittsfield