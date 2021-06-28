To the editor: The Boston Symphony Orchestra's website and The Eagle stated that veterans and health care workers would have first priority for tickets to the Fourth of July concert at Tanglewood, but they did not tell veterans or health care workers who to call for the tickets.
This left us competing with the general public for tickets to the concert. My wife patiently waited for 535 people ahead of her to get tickets on the website only to be knocked out of the system when her turn came up.
A letter published on June 25 explained some of the other problems encountered by the general public and rightfully called the BSO website a "tangled mess." We agree.
Allan Gehring, Lenox
The writer is a U.S. Navy veteran.