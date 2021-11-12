To the editor: I recently became aware of an innovative approach to create a skilled workforce for communities.
Pine County, Minn., has decided to use their federal stimulus funds to make their technical and community college tuitions free for all students for the next two years. They decided to use their federal stimulus funds to pay for the student tuitions since the current national Build Back Better bill will not included such funds.
Although recent federal stimulus dollars have been promised to various organizations in our community, maybe there is still time to consider redirecting some of these funds to pay for the tuitions of our students who are attending Berkshire Community College? If not, let’s look into a way to use other stimulus or county funds for this initiative.
Providing funds to pay for the tuition of Berkshire Community College students, at least for the next 2 years, would enable more members of our community to have the ability to attend our community college. This would help students obtain the skills that employers in our community need so they can remain in business.
The approach of making community college tuition free seems to be exciting way to help to build back our community and our economy. Let’s be the first community on the East Coast to create this opportunity.
Peter Lazes, West Stockbridge