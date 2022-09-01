To the editor: My brothers and I have been struggling to get at-home elderly care for my 93-year-old mother to augment our own daily involvement.
The red tape required to apply for the help is astronomical. The people available to tell us that they are, "Sorry, but your application is inadequate, missing trivial information, or simply not yet reviewed" are plentiful. We have been working since January to obtain the Massachusetts health services for which she easily qualifies. Our specific complaint: Federal, state and local fees are efficiently collected and must be paid in a timely manner. Access to the services provided by the programs financed by this revenue are is nearly impossible to obtain.
There seem to be plenty of administrators and politicians, also funded by this revenue, to provide excuses, but not enough action. The square wheels of bureaucracy do not turn easily.
William Swindlehurst, Lee