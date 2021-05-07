To the editor: I have admiration for anyone who decides to run for the Select Board.
In my 10 years on the board, I listened to a lot of input about the town and the boards that run it, yet most elections in Great Barrington are unopposed. This year, I was excited to see three candidates running for two seats. Although I know each of the candidates will bring their own valuable perspective, Kate Burke and Eric Gabriel have my vote.
This is a consequential time for our town. We have all borne witness to the huge real estate boon and the uptick in visitors to downtown on all days of the week. As a local, a business owner and a father with a young family, this poses a dichotomy with which many of us are grappling: the opportunities and excitement of change versus the deep desire to preserve this place we love. Most crucially, to assure that in the face of growth, the future of our town is inclusive, taking into account the needs of all of our residents.
Both Kate and Eric grew up here. They have committed to their hometown and made successful careers here despite the many challenges of doing so. These two candidates have expressed their desire for thoughtful progress, and I believe that their perspectives can beget what they are seeking and what so many of us want for our town. Their coalescence here only strengthens their individual platforms.
For the past several years, I have watched Kate display great skill in working with the other board members while staying true to her personal convictions. Kate is thoughtful and deeply caring. She makes an earnest effort to be tuned into the varying needs of all residents. Kate is especially dedicated to the plight of young families and with this particular demographic on the upswing, her perspective is critical.
Eric grew up in our sweet hamlet of Housatonic and although I think it is important for “Housy” residents to have representation, this is not the reason to vote for him. I have had several conversations with Eric about his desire to run. He is measured and he is eager to get his hands dirty. Eric runs a well-respected business in a small town which takes skills that will serve him well: tenacity, discipline and yes, diplomacy.
Sean Stanton, Great Barrington