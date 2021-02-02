Burnett Farm designation well-deserved
To the editor: It was a pleasure to read that the Burnett Farm in Adams earned the designation as a Massachusetts Century Farm.
This designation from the Massachusetts Farm Bureau Federation and the Massachusetts Grange is special. Out of all the farms in Massachusetts, only 2 percent are Century Farms. The Burnett Family has and continues to be mindful stewards of their fertile and picturesque property.
Being a lifelong Adams resident and a friend of the Burnett family, their farm has offered me a breath of fresh air each time I’ve passed by. Clifton and his son Doug were bound to be spotted somewhere on the farm as I drove by because a farmer’s work was never finished. Doug’s wife Jane was also an important link in the running of the farm. Although Jane was a nurse, her pulse was always on the heartbeat of the farm’s management.
All three of these hard-working and dedicated individuals are now with the Lord. The Burnett Farm and those who worked the property have left a meaningful lesson to me. That lesson is that hard work put toward something you love pays dividends.
These dividends are not always monetary. Calling it a day after a hard day’s work and closing the barn door for the final time and viewing the splendid farm you nurture is a dividend of pride. This is something that money can’t buy. Continued best wishes and success to the members of the Burnett family as their generation finds ways to diversify and continue to carry on the family tradition. We are all rooting for you.
Joseph J. Nowak, Adams