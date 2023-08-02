Letter: Businesses should be better at respecting people

To the editor: I am tired of salespeople who lie, stretch the truth and who will do anything to seal the deal.
They offer 100 yeses when the questions are asked. Their explanations of, say, a cell phone purchase: yes, yes. This is the way we all do it. You can do it, too. But please let’s seal this deal quickly so I can talk to someone else who is more important than you. A ludicrous business practice? Yes, yes. But please give me your money right away.
Here’s what I want. I want to to talk with someone about their service and hear them say this: we’re going to give you a super deal for a while, but after that, we’re going to (insert foul verbiage here), i.e., take away that good deal and make it really terrible for you. Why not just be honest? Or is it that you want me to think I'm an important part of your day, but really I am not. Next.
The best business I have dealt within the past three months is Dery Funeral Home. They tended to me, to my family and to my dear father of blessed memory with care usually reserved for close family members. Do I want to be a frequent flyer at Dery? Certainly not, but walking through their doors certainly doesn’t give me the feeling of dread that walking through the doors of some of our Pittsfield businesses.
Why can’t we all just be kinder and more respectful of one another? I know, I know. Living off the grid sounds really delightful some days.
Amy Renak, Pittsfield