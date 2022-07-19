To the editor: Bravo to the leadership of Buxton School in banning smart phones in the classroom ("Buxton School makes the call, bans smartphones on campus starting in the fall," Eagle, Feb. 25).
It is an obvious decision and long overdue. Would that the leadership of Monument Mountain Regional High School do the same. In classes of 20-plus students, can you imagine what most if not all are doing with their phones?
It is difficult enough to get and maintain adolescents' attention; allowing smartphones makes it impossible.
JA Beacco Jr., Lee