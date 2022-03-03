To the editor: Scott Stafford’s article "Buxton bans smartphones on campus" (Eagle, Feb. 25) is by far the best I have read in this day and age of instant gratification and technology.
Buxton School will start a new trend that I hope becomes nationwide and incorporates into all schools through high school. By the time students make it to college, they should have broadened their horizons and attained their basic study habits. Younger students should drop their phones in a basket as they enter the classroom and pick them up after class. To quote Buxton history teacher John Kalapos about smartphones on campus, “it’s hard to keep their attention. It’s hard to engage in long-form ideas. And some of the best ideas come out of boredom, but with smartphones, nobody gets bored, because they’re perpetually caught in a mediocre state of constant entertainment.”
How many of us have walked into a room with children and/or grandchildren to see them sitting in silence glued to their smartphones? No time to be bored while sitting around coming up with original thoughts or contemplating the wonders of the world. Emphatically, I wish Buxton would start their smartphone ban right now, not wait until next fall. Our children need more opportunity to inspire and explore in their own minds.
Thank you, Scott, for lighting the candle to shed some light on a serious problem facing our students in a very fast paced world.
Debbie D. Smith, Lenox