To the editor: Thank you to Danny Jin for your article, “Nearly a year on, Berkshire Democrats continue push for Massachusetts Democratic Party to address complaints,” Eagle, Aug. 23).
It’s good to see The Eagle isn’t afraid to tackle controversial topics. I think some aspects of the article deserve emphasis.
The Massachusetts Democratic State Committee, specifically Chairman Gus Bickford, clearly violated party bylaws by giving advice to the University of Massachusetts students who sought to smear Alex Morse during the 2020 congressional primary. Both DSC Executive Director Veronica Martinez and attorney James Roosevelt were complicit. The investigative report by Cheryl Jacques that confirmed the misconduct by party leadership was never made public.
Alex Morse, who challenged Richie Neal for our congressional district seat, did absolutely nothing wrong. The college students, aided by DSC leadership, weaponized homophobia in order to hurt Morse's campaign as it was gaining steam.
I do not believe the party is homophobic, nor do I believe that Richie Neal himself was involved, but DSC members did not hesitate to reelect Bickford as chair before reviewing the Jacques report, even as hundreds of active members of the state Democratic Party were calling for his removal. And this does not represent the purported values of the state party.
At a May meeting of the Berkshire Democratic Brigades, a local organization to which I belong, the vote was nearly two to one to ask that Bickford send an apology to Alex Morse or be censured. To date, no such apology has been issued and censure has not been initiated.
A majority of the DSC appears to be willing to overlook this violation of party rules, but cheating is never OK, and I strongly believe one must be willing to call out corruption in one's own party if we expect to go forward with integrity. If you agree with the Brigades, please contact the DSC at contact@massdems.org and let them know.
Henry Rose, Dalton