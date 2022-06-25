To the editor: Confucius said, in "Rectification of Names, "If language is not correct, then what is said is not what is meant; if what is said is not what is meant, then what must be done remains undone. Hence, there must be no arbitrariness in what is said. This matters above everything.”
If we are to fix what is wrong in our society and world, we must begin with the rectification of names and labeling things accurately, because words matter. They define our reality.
Toward that end, I can no longer refer to, or use, the inaccurate labels of Republican Party or GOP. It has clearly morphed into an undemocratic, anti-American, white supremacist, male-dominated, Christian nationalist party. In Germany, the Nationalsozialistische Party was shortened into the Nazi Party.
A treasonous party that fully supports sedition; the banning if not burning of books; curtailing of civil liberties, as in recent Supreme Court decisions; the undermining of faith in our government institutions and our electoral process; and limiting access to voting is, in no uncertain terms, a fascist party.
Henceforth, I will only refer to it accurately as: The American Nazi Party, or the ANP.
Anything less is to not recognize the dire threat that it is: a cancer that will grow, metastasize and end our democracy.
Peter May, North Adams