Letter: Calling things as they are in an era of political extremism

To the editor: Today's GOP would label me a woke, radical, elitist, Soros-backed (Jew-loving), baby murdering (and/or, eating), child grooming/pedophile, East coast, antifa (anti-fascist), fascist lib.
As they say, “there's a lot to unpack there.”
But, what it wholly demonstrates is that the GOP, thanks to Lee Atwater and Newt Gingrich (Google GOPAC and "Language: A Key Mechanism of Control") have commandeered and weaponized language, describing themselves in absolutist positive terms and any opposition in absolutist negative terms. It is branding packed with emotional and inflammatory content that, by definition, is divisive, pitting “us” against “them.” It demands loyalty and that you pick one side, theirs. It fosters the mentality that you're one of us, or you're one of “them": the "enemy.”
They fully understand the effectiveness of repetition and staying “on message.” They are relentless and coordinated in their delivery. You hear the same “talking points” practically verbatim from all of their politicians and media talking heads. They have no use for critical analysis, facts, the truth or even policies. Every bit of it is theater to emotionally motivate and incite their base. A wake of violence, even the killing of our children, doesn't move their needle. Just the opposite, they give their obligatory “thoughts and prayers” while ratcheting-up their inflammatory, angry and hateful oratory. They are single-minded in purpose, to attain power to re-create the country in their image as a white, Christian, male-dominated nation. Historically, that has been done by authoritarian, fascist regimes.
I patently reject their labels of elitist, baby-murderer, groomer/pedophile: The GOP is the party that wants to eliminate taxes for corporations and the wealthy elite. They elect politicians who have been found liable for sexual abuse (Trump) and who aided and abetted locker room sexual abuse of male athletes (Jim Jordan) and more. With every school shooting, they expand gun rights.
Their Soros label screams antisemitism.
Woke: “Aware of and actively attentive to important societal facts and issues (especially issues of racial and social justice)”
Liberal: “Broad-minded; willing to respect or accept behavior or opinions different from one's own; open to new ideas. relating to or denoting a political and social philosophy that promotes individual rights, civil liberties, democracy and free enterprise.”
The GOP vehemently denounces those concepts as evil and undemocratic. Dwell on that. The most accurate label for them is not radical, extremist or MAGA. It is neo-Nazi. Use it.
I am a proud woke lib.
Peter May, North Adams