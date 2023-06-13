Letter: Can humanity wind back the Doomsday Clock?

To the editor: Recently, I read again that the Science and Security Board of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists moved the hands of their Doomsday Clock forward, largely (though not exclusively) because of the mounting dangers of the Ukrainian war.
As of last January, the clock stands at 90 seconds to midnight — the closest to global catastrophe it has ever been.
Further, on a recent night I had a dream. The subject of the dream was a meeting in a large Russian hall where perhaps 150 people were in attendance, though it seemed like it would require 1,000 to fill the facility. To my surprise, at least three Russians there were familiar to me from a trip my wife and I took in 1980 along with 40-plus other Americans on a tour of five Russian cities where we met with Soviet Peace Committees. Leningrad (now St. Petersburg), Moscow, Kyiv, Odessa and Volgograd were the cities. My wife and I greeted these three men with great delight as we had previous contact over our mutual concern for world peace. It disturbed the five of us greatly to imagine that all we had been concerned about might soon turn out as an extreme disaster due to the use of nuclear weapons. The five of us hoped with all our hearts that atomic blasts would not occur again. For the duration of our continued contact after that meeting, they did not. This was the gist of my dream.
My wife and I have been to Japan 11 times, always staying a few nights with several hibakusha (survivors of the Hiroshima/Nagasaki bombings) and getting to know many more. Each time we were there we went to the museums in Hiroshima and Nagasaki, where the exhibits evolve over time. As a result of our exposure to the aftereffects of the use of nuclear weapons, the thought of them being used once again is horrifying in the extreme.
Now that I am no longer dreaming, I hope that the imagined results of my dream become the reality of our future and not the forewarned result speculated on by the Doomsday Clock.
If there ever was a time, now is the time for positive dreaming worldwide.
Don Lathrop, Canaan, N.Y.