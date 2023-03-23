Letter: Can I get a human being on the line?

To the editor: Operator, please get me the operator.
Oh, I forgot, there's no such thing any more. Well, maybe, if you have several hours and can figure out what your choices are when you can't understand the choices you're given because the person lives in Montana, India, Guatemala or Texas.
If you haven't a computer or have one but can't find the right key that gets you info, you're dead. Then, if you resort to the phone number listed, you get started all over again.
No wonder businesses are failing. But I talked to a real person at The Berkshire Eagle and got the address for this letter.
There's hope, but very little. Thanks so very much.
G.H. Dana, Worthington