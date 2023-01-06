Letter: Can Pittsfield's pot tax windfalls soothe taxpayers' sting?

To the editor: When I picked up my Eagle today, I was happy to learn that Lenox has reaped such a great reward from “tourist taxes,” which will help stabilize the rate of their property tax increases.
When I received my mail later in the day and was shocked at the Pittsfield tax increase, I couldn’t help but wonder (again) where our pot revenue was being spent. We are not on the tourist trail, but it seems we are becoming famous for our many pot establishments.
Is there some way, mayor and City Council, that we could defray our taxes via pot?
Jeanne Bresnehan, Pittsfield