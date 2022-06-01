To the editor: I cannot imagine ever getting an abortion, and I certainly do not believe in abortion as a form of birth control.
That being said, I have never had an ectopic pregnancy, never carried a child that I knew could not survive outside the womb, never had to worry about my own life while carrying a child, and never got pregnant as a result of incest or rape. Therefore, I do not feel I can agree with a law that will decide what to do in such a case. It is a private and often heartrending decision.
Also. the law is aimed towards pregnancies that haven't even happened, children that are not even created. How about we worry about the 19 children killed yesterday in Texas and the 20 children (not to mention the adults) killed in Sandy Hook. How about we make laws that can prevent these tragedies from happening to children that are already here? And of course there's the 10 people killed in Buffalo and various others throughout the U.S. (remember Simon's Rock).
I am not against gun ownership, but I am in favor of finding ways to prevent guns from getting into the hands of these mentally disturbed killers.
Barbara Seddon, Pittsfield