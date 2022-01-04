To the editor: Your article on nursing homes in the Berkshires ("'Get me out of here.' Inside the staffing crisis at Berkshire nursing homes," Eagle, Jan. 1) was very sobering.
The takeaway seems to be that for the American middle class, acceptable care is unaffordable and affordable care is unacceptable. What The Eagle is telling us is that, unfortunately, care that is both affordable and acceptable is simply not possible because paying the staff a living wage would drive costs beyond residents' means. Conservatives believe the magic of the free market can solve this problem. But if for-profit institutions can only make a profit by paying sub-living wages and providing substandard care, how is that morally defensible? If nonprofits can only survive by forcing staff and residents to live in equal misery, how is that a better option?
Liberals believe the government can assure a decent and affordable alternative. But past experience suggests the result would be seniors spending their last years in the nursing-home equivalent of public housing slums. So what can be done? Did the people The Eagle talked to — residents, staff, administrators, family members — have any realistic suggestions for improvement? Do politicians offer anything other than the usual ideological happy talk and self-delusion? Does The Eagle have any ideas?
Our country always has billions for football stadiums, gambling casinos and keeping armies for decades in places like Iraq and Afghanistan. All this while grandma and grandpa are sitting in their own waste pushing the call button because "we just can't afford to do better." Really?
Howard Clark, Washington