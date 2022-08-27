To the editor: Dan Valenti, a local blogger, was recently the host of two forums for local officials and primary candidates.
While it’s good for candidates to challenge each other on the debate stage, Mr. Valenti’s racist and misogynistic blog content is being legitimized and tacitly endorsed by currently elected officials and candidates. Recently, one of our district attorney candidates and both of our sheriff candidates participated in events that he has hosted on his platform. It is the responsibility of all of us to call out behavior, words and actions that are intended to belittle, intimidate and disempower.
The statements made by Mr. Valenti go beyond mere criticism of political views or policies — which we expect and need from our news outlets — instead reaching for hateful, racist and misogynist tropes. There are many examples of Mr. Valenti’s problematic attitudes, including how he referred to one woman in Congress as a “young bimbo with a loud mouth and an inflated sense of entitlement,” or how he described one local woman in office as having a “squeaky, shaky, little-girl voice.” Sometimes he even mixes and matches, as when he referred to a local Asian woman in office as a “cookie" who "munched on fortune crackers.”
The racist and misogynistic rhetoric employed by Dan Valenti should be repudiated, especially those who claim the mantle of promoting and defending racial justice. We thank District Attorney Andrea Harrington for her leadership in publicly naming this type of abhorrent behavior employed by Mr. Valenti, and applaud her refusal to participate in any forum hosted by him.
Alexander Davis, Williamstown
Stephanie Boyd, Williamstown