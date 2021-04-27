To the editor: I wholeheartedly support the proposed Williamstown Planning Board bylaw that seeks to further regulate commercial cannabis cultivation.
Both indoor and outdoor cannabis growing are currently permitted, but while indoor is expensive, energy-intensive and emits odor, outdoor growing is an accessible and green alternative. Williamstown has a dispensary that operates safely and creates jobs and tax revenue. Growing cannabis in an outdoor setting under the strict guidance of both the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission and the new regulations proposed by the Planning Board is a safe and logical way for a product that is sold in our community to be grown locally.
Currently, Massachusetts law does not recognize cannabis as an agricultural product, which is kind of ridiculous: It is a plant that grows just like a tomato plant. However, I am heartened to see that the CCC specifically seeks to involve farm businesses and those who have been disproportionately affected by past drug enforcement policies to gain equity in the emerging Massachusetts cannabis market.
Any negative outcomes of indoor or outdoor growing, which the Planning Board and CCC mitigate through regulation, should not be pushed onto other communities. As we endeavor to make Williamstown a more inclusive place, we must recognize that wealthy communities have historically pushed the burden of undesirable businesses onto marginalized communities. I do not believe commercial cannabis growing will have a substantial negative impact on our town and we should embrace it for the opportunity it brings.
Brian Cole, Williamstown