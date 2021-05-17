To the editor: I, too, wish to thank The Eagle editors for printing a wide variety of letters.
I enjoyed the letter from the lifelong Republican who suggests citizens effect change through voting ("Letter: Plethora of opinions is what makes US, and the letters section, great," Eagle, May 11).
It is heavily ironic that this gentleman's party is now, and has since the early 1960s, pulled out all the stops to prevent people from voting. It would be much more direct if their countrywide legislative efforts said simply that only white men can vote.
Perhaps our neighbor, the good old-fashioned Rockefeller Republican, could direct his efforts to reforming his party which has so woefully lost its way.
Sarah Williams, Sheffield