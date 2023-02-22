Letter: Can't we explore more than body cameras to improve policing and public safety?

To the editor: Much of the editorial response to Pittsfield’s adoption of police body-worn cameras focused on the complicated details of their use, public access to the data they provide and the “hope” that the devices “will seriously upgrade transparency and public trust while protecting civilians and officers alike.” ("Our Opinion: Bring on the body cameras — and an educational campaign to inform Pittsfield community how this new measure of transparency will be employed," Eagle, Feb. 17.)
There is no evidence to support that hope.
At a Police Advisory and Review Board meeting almost a year ago, Kamaar Taliaferro referred to a research article in the journal Criminology and Public Policy, which found that “although officers and citizens are generally supportive of [body-word camera] use, BWCs have not had statistically significant or consistent effects on most measures of officer and citizen behavior or citizens’ views of police.”
Well, if most folks want to, why not invest in a tool that provides limited evidence in confrontational situations, available in the aftermath to parties in opposition as they seek some version of justice? Maybe misplaced hope is better than none at all.
The city can also use limited financial resources to provide the broad, ongoing support needed by those most susceptible to mental health crises, as well as professional human intervention in a crisis that does not reflexively depend on lethal weapons. Who knows? Such an investment might have saved the life of Miguel Estrella.
In any case, Pittsfield has recently committed resources to both endeavors, but the larger sum by far has gone to the device.
Cameras, mental health support and unarmed professional intervention were discussed at length in that long-ago, little-noted meeting of the PARB. Mr. Taliaferro posed the critical question: What kind of society do we want to be? For now, the priority is technology, confrontation and adjudication over human engagement in support of our most vulnerable citizens. The long term will reveal what kind of society evolves from the one we inhabit now.
Peter Murkett, Monterey