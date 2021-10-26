To the editor: Democrats are now seriously considering carbon pricing as part of the budget reconciliation bill.
This can be positive news for progressives and conservatives in the party, if it is done right.
Putting a price on fossil fuel pollution at the source earns the endorsement of thousands of economists, scientists and businesses on both sides of the isle. Doing it right means most if not all of the raised revenue needs to be returned to American families in the form of a monthly dividend. We now know that sending checks directly to households can be handled without a lot of bureaucracy and this policy would ensure that people living on lower incomes would actually come out ahead. Those who own multiple large houses, drive several big cars and fly around a lot would not.
Previously considered toxic politically, it is becoming increasingly clear that this policy will effectively lower emissions as it transitions us into a clean energy economy across all sectors. And if done correctly — namely returning the resulting revenue back to American families — it is not only effective, but also just.
U.S. Rep. Richard Neal, D-Massachusetts, is working on making the reconciliation bill as powerful a tool as possible to mitigate the fast rising costs of climate disasters, establishing tax credits for clean energy for example. Without a price on carbon though, they will not get us to the emissions reductions in President Joe Biden’s plan.
This carbon fee and cash back version of carbon pricing could help forge a consensus in the party's deliberations and I hope that you will support it.
Uli Nagel, Lee
The writer is a volunteer and Berkshire chapter leader for the Citizens Climate Lobby.