To the editor: Thank you for the recent article titled “Massachusetts' ambitious climate law rolls out but faces first tests” by Steve LeBlanc of The Associated Press.
Any new legislation toward reducing our carbon emissions and bringing in alternative energy to gas, oil and coal is always very good and so I’m very happy that this legislation is in effect and will hopefully begin to convert our infrastructure from fossil fuels to renewable energy. I do want to respond to a comment state Sen. Mike Barrett made in response to this legislation when he said, “It’s essentially the reverse of a carbon tax — a carrot instead of a stick. Carbon pricing penalizes energy sources that pollute. Social values pricing rewards energy sources that are clean.”
Unfortunately, there is a misunderstanding about many of the carbon pricing bills, for example in Congress, now which not only put a price on carbon but include a dividend that goes back into people’s pockets and will more than compensate most people for the gradual rise in pricing of fossil fuels. In that sense, it is also a carrot and not a stick. Americans would receive a monthly "carbon cash back" payment so that everyone could afford this transition. This is a market-based solution that is not the only solution — we need many — but has been quoted by most economists and scientists to be a significant way and one of the best ways to help reduce our carbon pollution.
I refer, for example, to the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend bill recently introduced into the U.S. House and which, at present, has 75 co-sponsors including two representatives from Massachusetts. In a recent CNN broadcast, Fareed Zakaria spoke for four minutes about the value of a carbon fee and dividend bill.
Most of Europe has carbon pricing of some kind, as well as Canada. It’s really time that we start looking afresh. We all can feel, even in the Berkshires, the effects of climate change. Hopefully, we will start supporting all the significant ways to make this huge transition to clean energy and a livable world.
Judy Fox, Lenox
The writer is co-leader of the Citizens Climate Lobby Chapter in the Berkshires.