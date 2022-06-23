To the editor: Seeing The Eagle's June 22 front page was a sheer delight.
That beautiful little boy who has gone through so much with his illness and those beautiful faces of the crowds at Pittsfield High and Allendale School honoring that sweet boy gave me such joy. ("After months away for cancer treatments, Allendale Elementary student Carter LaCasse gets a big, #CarterStrong welcome home," Eagle, June 22.)
It’s pictures and people like this that calms my soul and makes me realize there is still a lot of good, peace and love in this world.
Unfortunately it had to share the front page with Trump news. But I will only focus on those wonderful Pittsfield people.
Donna Ostellino, Pittsfield