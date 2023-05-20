Letter: Cartoon drew the correct conclusion about the concerns of wealth inequality

To the editor: The political cartoon by Joel Pett on Page A8 of the May 17 Berkshire Eagle hit the proverbial nail squarely on the “head” of our national struggle.
The first image is plain and simple, titled “wealth gap”: A graph illustrating the economy of our beloved country consists of a bottom flat, gray stripe that’s labeled "bottom 50 percent" and above it, by more than half the square, is a red stripe pointing sharply upward, labeled “top 1 percent.”
The next three squares achieve the 180-degree flip of the first square that suggests the angle of a guillotine. The last square makes the point: Uncle Sam is grimly grasping the rope that holds up the dripping blade from falling on his neck.
Surely, we all get it. But to make it clear, the top 1 percent of the wealth-holders of our United States seem willing to “behead” our national strength.
Mr. Pett uses the symbol of our country that was first used to recruit soldiers to fight in World War I.
We who are the larger body of "the land of the free and the home of the brave” are now at risk of sudden loss of Social Security checks, delayed Medicare and Medicaid payments to our health care providers, delay of wages to our soldiers and support of their families, for starters. Do they want the U.S. to stop helping Ukraine?
The reckless and inexperienced GOP members of the House of Representatives are allowed by their leaders to cruelly act to impoverish and terrify “the least among us” rather than to require the uber-rich to pay a fair share of taxes on their income. Are they ready to kill our country?
Julia Kay-Grace, Becket