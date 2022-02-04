To the editor: After having The Eagle read to me online, I had no problem deciding what to write about. Scott Stafford’s excellent article about the stranded cats was so touching that I feel a need to thank the volunteers and the Berkshire Humane Society for saving all of those beautiful creatures. ("13 freezing cats rescued from sub-zero temperatures after being abandoned in a winter storm, at least 3 still missing," Eagle, Jan. 31.)
It is no secret that I am an animal lover. Anyone who has had a cat or dog knows what I am talking about. For 14 years, my cat Chloe was at my side or on my lap when I watched TV. At night she snuggled next to me on my bed, often purring or turning over so I could rub her tummy. It was hard to let her go when her health was failing, and I miss her to this day.
I don’t know what kind of person can leave a poor, defenseless creature out in the cold, but I would like to make a suggestion to anyone who would be willing to deliver unwanted animals to the Humane Society. If the Humane Society would be willing to keep a list of names and telephone numbers of those able to transport animals for those who do not have transportation, this might save these adorable creatures from suffering.
Connie Dillon Yannone, Pittsfield