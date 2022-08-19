To the editor: Oak Stone Holdings LLC has petitioned the Stephentown, N.Y., Zoning Board Of Appeals for a variance on Cemetery Hill Road, a residential zoned area.
It originally applied for a permit to construct a residence, then discovered that building one would not be " feasible" because it is too expensive. Now it plans to build an 8,00-square-foot catalytic converter processing plant with an auto salvage yard and 24-hour roadside assistance service. They initially asserted that there would be minimal traffic in and out (two to three vehicles daily). This has changed to six or more vehicles multiple times each day. They claim no tractor-trailer carriers will deliver vehicles, just "small pickups and SUVs.” However, it is not credible that salvaged vehicles will be towed by SUVs.
Cemetery Hill Road is a pleasant neighborhood where people walk, jog, ride bikes, etc. If this variance is granted, the entire character of the neighborhood will change. Catalytic converter theft is the most rapidly growing crime today, and the presence of this business will jeopardize the safety of all residents. There is also a dangerous blind curve at the junction of Cemetery Hill Road and Route 22 and another coming down Cemetery Hill Road to the entrance of this business so increased traffic, especially involving large vehicles, presents a safety concern.
While Oak Stone argues that it will contribute to Stephentown's tax roll, its presence will diminish the value of all neighboring residential properties. Lower valued properties generate less property tax revenue for the town.
It is important for all property owners to understand that if a variance is granted to this business, a precedent will be set that puts all other residential areas at risk for same. The next Stephentown Zoning Board Of Appeals meeting is scheduled for Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. at the Stephentown Town Hall.
Marilyn Means, Stephentown, N.Y.