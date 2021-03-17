To the editor: I am really struggling with all the coverage of the leader of the Roman Catholic Church, which leverages fear inspired by one of three offshoots of the Abrahamic religious mythology to gain wealth and power.
People expect something better with respect to their position on LGBTQ people. This small country surrounded by Italy has employees deployed across the globe. This organization systematically protects pedophiles without any effort to punish, remove or report them. It tries to conflate pedophilia with homosexuality to keep the closet doors firmly closed. People expect them to honor our marriages?
What is the point in trying to get this organization to accept us? Leveraging a completely debunked mythology to raise money and live like princes is not a lifestyle or business model an enlightened human society should endorse or fund. We especially should not expect them to turn their most successful bogeymen into members in good standing nor to take steps that would alter their ability to recruit closeted gay men.
Let’s move on just like we stopped believing Greek mythology to be literally true. Humans are better than this Bronze Age hatemongering scam.
David Wimberly, Pittsfield