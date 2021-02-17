Caution driving in Stockbridge
To the editor: The tricky intersection at the Red Lion Inn is well-known for its accidents and plans are being made to improve it.
However, in its current incarnation it still poses a hazard to the uninitiated tourist visiting for the first time. Another intersection, Main Street and Church Street is also a hazard to people unfamiliar with the area that could be immediately made safer with improved signage.
Currently coming eastbound from the west on 102 the intersection is marked as a T — it is not, it is a V that you must bear right at — with a very old cracked and dark sign. Also the left or oncoming lane of traffic from the center of town is not marked with “do not enter” signs.
This incorrect and dangerous signage has tricked naive drivers who miss the “keep right“ sign into bearing left at the V into the oncoming traffic (I have a dash cam video of this). The town of Stockbridge should immediately correct this by posting DO NOT ENTER signs and replace the deceptive and inaccurate T sign at the approach to the intersection with a clearer and more accurate “divided highway bear right” pictograph to avoid drivers new to the area being led astray into disaster. Meanwhile, exercise caution.
David Schwartz, Stockbridge