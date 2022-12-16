Letter: Celebrate a greener holiday and less garbage going to landfills

To the editor: This time of year, we kick into high gear and anticipate family gatherings and celebrations, expressing our love for each other and our traditional holidays by buying loads of decorations, cards, wrapping paper, trees, wreaths and more.
It’s a bit of a paradox that most of these expressions of love will end up in the dump. How is it that a celebration of love and light leads to more household garbage going to landfills than at any other time of year?
Sorry, I’m really not a Scrooge trying to crush your holiday spirit. I’d like to be your better angel and show you how to celebrate to the nines and still do a solid for the planet and our beautiful Berkshires.
The fastest way to a greener holiday may be a quick online search — try “tips to greener holidays” or “eco-friendly alternatives to wrapping paper.” You’ll find oodles of easy, green, money-saving options that will keep your holiday garbage to a minimum.
The Lee Greener Gateway Committee also has a brochure and slide show on the Lee town website, or you can get a free brochure at the Lee Town Hall or Public Library and check out our display at the Lee Post Office.
After the holidays, you can take your trees, evergreen wreaths and greens (no tinsel, wire or sprayed trees) to the Monte Vista Farm at 190 East St. in Lee. Their goats will eat them up, literally.
For a $5 donation to Lee Boy Scout Troop #3, they’ll pick up and deliver these tasty morsels straight to the goats in January. Schedule a pickup with Thom Swift \of the Lion’s Club at 413 243-6737 or thomswift@hotmail.com.
Here’s to new ways to celebrate old traditions. From all of us here on the Lee Greener Gateway Committee, thanks for all you do to rethink, reduce, reuse and repurpose. Have an evergreen 2023.
Katherine Miller, Lee
The writer is a member of the Lee Greener Gateway Committee.