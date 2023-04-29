Letter: Celebrating Community College Month, and BCC's impact

To the editor: As we wrap up Community College Month, I have been reflecting on all we have accomplished over the years at Berkshire Community College.
BCC has been providing an exceptional education to residents of Berkshire County and beyond since our humble beginnings in 1960, when 153 students occupied a former junior high school. Today, roughly 1,500 students enroll in courses offered online or in person on our 180-acre campus. BCC’s wide range of opportunities include certificate programs, associate degrees, college transfer, workforce and career pathways, and lifelong learning.
There’s no doubt that community colleges cost a fraction of four-year colleges and universities. In fact, the cost to attend BCC day courses for Massachusetts residents is less than half the national average. More than 80 percent of BCC students receive an average financial aid award of $5,000, and more than 200 scholarships totaling $400,000 are available.
But it’s so much more than that. About 75 percent of our students are part-time, 29 percent are non-white and 50 percent are are 23 or older. Plus, 100 percent of physical therapist assistant students find employment after graduating, and in the last three years more than 83 percent of practical nursing students passed their licensure exams the first time. Our talent pipeline partnership with Berkshire Health Systems allows some nursing and respiratory students to attend school tuition-free and get paid a full-time salary for working part-time.
Most of all, it’s about student success. Take Martha Escobar, who graduated BCC with an associate degree in psychology and is now a counselor for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault at the Elizabeth Freeman Center. She says, “BCC was close and convenient for me as a mom with a young daughter, and as an English for speakers of other languages student who was nervous to start college for the first time. I learned and grew not only academically, but as a person.” Craig Williams, a military veteran who completed an associate degree in nursing, says, “I quickly found that there were other veterans on campus, and that not every course was full of young adults fresh out of high school, which was a huge relief. BCC set me up for success.”
Whether you’re a high school student testing out the waters, a parent thinking about furthering your education, an older adult who has never attended college or a nurse seeking a higher educational degree, you can make it happen at BCC.
Ellen Kennedy, Pittsfield
The writer is president of Berkshire Community College.