Letter: Celebrating National Community Health Centers Week

To the editor: As the first executive director of Community Health Programs (CHP Berkshires), I am writing to join the Berkshire community in a weeklong recognition of National Community Health Centers Week.
Like its 1,400 sister organizations in the U.S., Community Health Programs provides health care services in a profound manner across the Berkshires. Supported in part by our federal Department of Health and Human Services, health centers care for 30 million people across the nation, and CHP accounts for more than 30,000 patients.
After beginning as a tiny pediatric program serving Southern Berkshire towns under the leadership of Dr. Thomas Whitfield, CHP became a federally qualified health center in 2004. In its beginning, with the enthusiastic support of families, schools, dentists, health systems and enthusiastic donors, CHP grew into a countywide resource with health care practices serving patients of all ages across the whole of Berkshire County.
Community Health Centers welcome everyone through their doors. In addition, CHP’s vans tour rural towns making access to services even easier. I am delighted that Dr. Whitfield’s philosophy of health care services extends throughout Berkshire County today.
Here’s to building more Community Health Centers across the U.S., until all who need health care can access it, knowing they will be welcomed and served by dedicated professional staff!
Linda Small, Port Clyde, Maine