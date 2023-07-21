Letter: Celebrating North Adams caregivers in light of hospital reopening news

To the editor: Recently, Berkshire Health Systems announced its plan to reopen inpatient beds in North County and seek critical access hospital (CAH) designation from the federal government for a new North Adams Regional Hospital. ("North Adams may soon have a hospital once again: BHS announces plan to reopen North Adams Regional Hospital," Eagle, June 29.)
As director of operations for the North Adams Campus of Berkshire Medical Center, this news was particularly exciting for me, and I wanted to share my perspective on this long-awaited designation.
As some might know, North Adams was previously ineligible to pursue a CAH designation, and this ineligibility played a part in the hospital’s closure in 2014. I am glad to see that our federal partners, including Rep. Richard Neal, were able to advocate for the change in regulations that will once again bring North Adams Regional Hospital to life.
As a long-term North Adams resident and as an employee of BHS, I witness firsthand the tireless dedication of our caregivers and staff members at our North Adams facility and am inspired by their unwavering support for our patients each and every day. I am excited to see the opportunities that a new North Adams Regional Hospital will hold for our incredible staff and for our North County community overall.
I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to BHS President and CEO Darlene Rodowicz, the BHS board of trustees and senior leadership, and especially my fellow staff members at the North Adams Campus. It brings me so much pride to know that our team in North Adams will once again serve our community’s inpatients and bring much-needed access to high-quality, convenient care to residents of North County.
Lou Ann Quinn, North Adams
The writer is a registered nurse and director of operations at the North Adams Campus of Berkshire Medical Center.