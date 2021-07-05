To the editor: For several years, a small replica of the Statue of Liberty has adorned the Conservatory of Arts and Crafts in Paris.
It was just installed at Ellis Island for a few days before it settles in the residence of the French Ambassador in Washington.
On this 4th of July, this little statue’s travel and visit to Ellis Island recall the words of the two French men who planned it soon after President Abraham Lincolns was assassinated: French sculptor Bartholdi and French novelist Edouard Lefebvre de Laboulaye. In 1865, when Laboulaye and Bartholdi planned the statue, they wanted it to stand for celebrating “the people who had left behind royalty, nobility, the Church, centralization, permanent armies and privileges that never came to them.”
We may want to pause and wonder how far we have realized this dream since and what was or was not left actually behind. On this particular day, we may want to think of how much we still have to leave behind and our celebration may well be cause for sobering and humbling thoughts instead.
Isabelle Kaplan, Pittsfield