Letter: Cell tower opponents denigrate the work of Lenox town officials

To the editor: Recent letters to The Berkshire Eagle and other comments appearing here and elsewhere have questioned democracy in Lenox and have done substantial damage to the public discourse around telecommunications infrastructure in Lenox and the Berkshires. ("Letter: Lenox Democratic Town Committee concerned with contours of local democracy," Eagle, March 14.)
The negative portrayal of the Lenox Planning Board's deliberations on the wireless infrastructure bylaw has been particularly vile.
Comparing the bylaw opponents' tactics with the deliberate and thorough process of the Lenox Planning Board is barely worthy of comment. Nevertheless, here we are.
The opponents have willfully and disingenuously misrepresented their own position by stating that they are not opposed to towers or antennas right before they tell you all the horrible things about towers and antennas. They are on record stating that 1,640-foot setbacks are the only acceptable solution without informing their audience that such requirements would exclude the entire town of Lenox from any infrastructure at all.
On the other hand, the Planning Board has conducted 58 public meetings comprising more than 150 hours over two-plus years on this topic. The Planning Board has allowed opponents and others copious time for public comment. The Planning Board has waded through voluminous submissions of reports sent by opponents — submissions that, when you actually read them, are inconclusive. Yet the same material is disingenuously touted by wireless opponents as "proof" — relying on the fact that most people don't have the time to review everything.
I have listened to numerous Planning Board meetings over the past two years. As I listened to the November 2022 three-hour meeting from a hotel room in Minneapolis prior to the last town meeting, I felt that citizens would be especially proud of the thoughtful deliberations of our Planning Board. The Planning Board then conducted a full public hearing on their bylaw and is about to conduct a second on April 4. Finally, all Planning Board proposals are subject to a two-thirds vote at town meeting where all registered voters will have an opportunity to vote yes or no.
The above facts hardly depict an erosion of democracy that has been alleged in these pages and elsewhere.
Bob Vaughan, Lenox