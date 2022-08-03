To the editor: In a July 29 Berkshire Eagle article on campaign updates, incumbent District Attorney Andrea Harrington’s campaign is quoted saying they are “seeking the Democratic nomination and will not participate in forums being run by right wingers.” ("Berkshire DA candidates spar over debate events while sheriff candidates revisit their records on substance abuse treatment," Eagle, July 29.)
As one of the sponsors of a debate that DA Harrington’s campaign initially chose not to participate in, we feel compelled to clarify that the political leaning of the League of Women Voters of Central Berkshires should not have been a reason to avoid our invitation. The campaign of Timothy Shugrue, DA Harrington's opponent, immediately accepted an invitation to a district attorney primary debate from the Central Berkshires League of Women Voters and The Berkshire Eagle. DA Harrington's campaign responded several days later, after her campaign statement on debates was publicized.
The Central Berkshires League of Women Voters and all other league chapters are strictly nonpartisan and are ideologically unaligned. It should be noted that the League of Women Voters of Central Berkshires is a co-sponsor of the Aug. 3 Berkshire County NAACP forum with the candidates. We encourage you to attend that forum and to vote in the primary. Please note that both registered Democrats and unaffiliated voters can vote in the Sept. 6 Democratic primary.
Lucy Kennedy, Lenox
Ramelle Pulitzer, Stockbridge
The writers are board members of the League of Women Voters of Central Berkshire County.