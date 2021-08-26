To the editor: Change is going to come sooner or later, and it's about time.
Here's one boomer who loves to see the social changes happening and the greater acceptance of differences. It's also time for an economic reality check and to bury the Reagan mantra once and forever.
The old notion that raising wages is bad for the economy and that keeping taxes low for the wealthy job-creators creates a tide raising all boats, accepted by mainstream economists as golden rule for many years, is dead. Maybe this was true in the 1950s and '60s, but it has long been unsupported by fact. We have 40 years of data to show that lowering taxes on the well-off and expecting the rest to raise themselves by the bootstraps works only for the well-off.
We now have a consumer-driven economy; if we put money in the hands of the average person, they will spend it. The well-off put it in investments. There is a clear divide in America now, which often comes down to those able to put some of their money into investments like stocks, 401ks or open trading and those living paycheck to paycheck.
I have been on both sides of this divide. I remember worrying about getting the bills paid. I hated the feeling when I had to put off buying new tires for my car or paying for a repair. Thankfully, I was able to open a 401k 25 years ago. I watched it grow even in years I was unable to put much into it. For this simple reason, I should be able to retire someday without becoming destitute. The person that needs their next check to buy tires so they can pass inspection would love to be able to put money toward retirement.
As I said, change will come. It will come when we as a majority of voters vote for change, stop following like sheep the so-called experts and start demanding equality, a fair tax system, less regressive fees for services, and affordable and comprehensive health care for all. To think that some might think these are radical ideas illustrates just how far down the truly radical rabbit hole we have been led.
Scott Haskell, Lenox