To the editor: As we look around, we see that the world is in turmoil, as the economy is crashing, and we are being overrun. Our cities are burning and hatred and violence are running rampant, and we feel helpless to be able to do anything about it. But are we?
Before I answer that, let me ask you a question. Have you ever thought of forgiveness — first for those who are in deep darkness, and our seeking forgiveness from those we have injured in any way.
At the moment of conception, we are the sons and daughters of the Father, brothers and sisters of the Son, and tabernacles of the Holy Spirit. We are all members of the family of God, so how can we hold something against our brothers and sisters. Honestly speaking, we cannot — we can only love them. That doesn't mean that if they are walking in darkness that you condone that — because you can't.
What did our Lord say as He hung on the cross being killed by his enemies. "Father, forgive them, for they know not what they do." How can we do any less. Remember, love can overcome anything, and prayers override even love. May your heart be right with God, and then you can reach out to others. This is how God's love can change the world.
Frederick H. Paulmann, Stockbridge