To the editor: Good riddance to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But, there is one thing I will miss, and that is The Eagle's daily Checkup column. Starting my day with reading the Checkup has become as routine as my morning cup of tea. The absence of a daily report will feel like I am missing something, much like the way I feel now when I leave my house without a mask.
This past winter, when confusion and misinformation about the vaccine reigned on private and commonwealth online sites, The Eagle was the only source of accurate information. I was prepared to wait up until midnight to register for a vaccine on my designated day in late January, but The Eagle reported that the registrations would not begin until 10 a.m. The many charts and diagrams have enhanced this daily feature and have been easy to interpret. I gauged my mood for the day by the statistics I read at my breakfast table regarding hospitalizations and deaths in the county.
Kudos to Larry Parnass and Danny Jin for shepherding us through this year of COVID fear, uncertainty and confusion. It is my hope that the weekly column will, like the virus, soon become extinct.
Wendy H. Robbins, Pittsfield